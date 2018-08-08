City leaders announce new initiative to combat prostitution, human trafficking in Bissonnet area

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Attorney Vince Ryan announced a new initiative to combat prostitution and human trafficking in the Bissonnet area on Wednesday.

The community leaders are discussing the issue and how their agencies are using civil action to address it by targeting those who repeatedly engage in, promote or solicit prostitution.

A particular stretch of Bissonnet Street — refered to as “The Track” in many circles— has remained a popular hub for prostitution for the last several years.

[Exclusive: Prostitute from “The Track” speaks about “booming” business]

The devastating impact of sex trafficking in Houston is far reaching, and the problem may be much bigger than many think. In March, NewsFix spoke with several local trafficking victims who bravely came forward to share their stories in hopes of saving others.

Anyone who suspects or knows of someone whose life is being affected by sex trafficking is asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.