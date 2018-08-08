× Woman found dead inside north Houston apartment, foul play a possibility, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in her north Houston apartment Wednesday.

Police responded to a welfare check around 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of Yale Street.

According to police, family members became worried after not hearing from the woman for several days and called the police. When police arrived they found the woman lying down, which led them to believe that she died from natural causes.

Upon further investigation, they discovered evidence that suggests the woman was murdered.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.