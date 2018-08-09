Anyone missing a miniature horse? Equine caught roaming north Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — Nothing signals its time to wake up better than the sounds of coffee brewing, birds chirping…and clippity clop?

A local resident was surprised to find a miniature horse roaming the driveway of his house early Thursday in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood of north Houston.

The homeowner was able to corral the sweet creature into his backyard using apples, deputies said. He then called the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office for help.

The horse has been taken in by livestock deputies until its official owner is found.

Investigators said the horse had been roaming around the subdivision, but it’s still unclear where it originated from or how it broke free.

The following images were taken at the home: