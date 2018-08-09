HOUSTON — Has news media become the enemy of the people? Find out how U.S. residents responded to a recent IPSOS poll, and of course, what Grego thinks about all this.
Closing Comments: Should the president have power to shut down the media?
-
Closing Comments: Manners, America!
-
Closing Comments: ‘Under the influence’ social media comments
-
Closing Comments: Social media users react to child immigrants being separated from parents
-
Closing Comments: Let’s all come together this Independence Day
-
Closing Comments: How do you feel about Facebook?
-
-
Closing Comments: Civility lost— and yet, another example!
-
Closing Comments: Oh, so that’s why it’s IHOb!
-
Closing Comments: Grego talks about sending his daughter off to college
-
Closing Comments: Ten millionth Mustang!
-
Closing Comments: Can’t go back
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Ice cream, bringing people together for generations!
-
Closing Comments: Good Americans