Compound training kids for future school shootings discovered in New Mexico: court docs

AMALIA, N.M. — Was a secret terror training camp teaching children to kill right here in the United States?

Court documents are full of bizarre and disturbing allegations about a secret compound in New Mexico, where 11 malnourished children were being kept and at least one child was being trained to commit future school shootings.

Police said five adult suspects were arrested and charged with child abuse.

Law enforcement also confirmed they found human remains on the compound grounds, which prosecutors say they believe was a missing boy buried there.

A warrant to search for that missing child stated the compound leader "wanted to perform an exorcism" on the child because he thought he was possessed by the devil.

The missing boy's mother in Georgia claims the boy has been missing for eight months.

Authorities said children at the compound were being trained in weapons handling and firing assault rifles.

So far, the suspects have denied all the allegations and pleaded 'not guilty.'

"Five peaceful adult settlers trying to homestead and make a better life for themselves, but they just went about it the wrong way," said Gerard Jabril Abdulwali, father of one of the suspects.

The local sheriff has characterized the suspects as "Islamic extremists" based on FBI analysis.

A leader at the compound, Siraj Wahhaj, reportedly is the son of a controversial imam in New York with ties to the failed World Trade Center bombing 25 years ago back in 1993.

The compound itself seems eerily similar to the Branch Davidian cult compound, Mt. Caramel, near Waco, which ended in a fiery siege some 25 years ago.

Given the explosive situation back then, perhaps authorities in New Mexico moved in and saved the children here just in the nick of time!