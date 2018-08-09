HOUSTON -- A cold front is pushing in from the Louisiana area, giving us several days of rain chances as we continue through the weekend. The front and added moisture is expected to bring those temperatures down just a slight bit. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon has your forecast.
Houston forecast: Cold front brings moisture to the area
