Man accused of killing girlfriend’s pet dragon because he was jealous of her relationship with it

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend’s bearded dragon during a jealous rage four months ago.

Deyonta Dennis, 29, has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Stafford Road on April 1.

According to investigators, Dennis was inside an apartment he shared with his former girlfriend and her pet dragon, Nola. The woman told police that she checked on Nola, then went outside to speak with a neighbor for about 10 minutes. When the woman returned to her apartment, the door was locked and she could not get a response from Dennis, whom she believed was inside.

The woman eventually made her way inside and found Nola lying on her side with multiple injuries. She immediately called police.

Police arrived and took the dead dragon with them as evidence.

During the investigation, a necropsy was conducted on Nola and the examiner determined that the dragon died from a displaced oblique, fracture of the right femur and a spinal fracture by an unknown object.

The woman told police she believes Dennis killed Nola because he was jealous of the amount of time that she was spending with the pet dragon and their neighbor who would give her advice on how to care for it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dennis is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.