Man fatally shot during home invasion, robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is searching for at least four suspects accused of robbing and fatally shooting a man in north Houston Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Delz Drive around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and saw four men run out of the victims home. The suspects drove off in the victims white Dodge Ram pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Police said they arrived and found the victim dead inside the home.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, in this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.