Deputies: Meth-carrying yardman leaves boots at door, burglarizes Porter home after hired to cut grass

PORTER, Texas — A Porter resident’s home was burglarized over the weekend by a man hired to mow the house’s front lawn, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

James Wortman, 35, and a second man were working at a home in the 21500 block of Sullivan Forest Drive about 10 a.m. Aug. 5. While the other worker mowed the grass, investigators said the suspect forced his way into the residence— leaving his work boots at the front door.

Deputies said the homeowner, watching the house’s surveillance cameras from another location, spotted Wortman burglarizing the residence and called authorities. The suspect stealthily left the house when police arrived, but was eventually found hiding in the backyard with only socks on his feet.

During the arrest, deputies allegedly found some of the homeowner’s property in the suspect’s pockets, as well as methamphetamine.

Wortman is charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance and has a warrant from Texas Pardons and Parole.