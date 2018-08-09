MUST SEE: Driver smashes through beauty supply store in south Houston

HOUSTON — It’s a miracle no one was harmed late Wednesday after a vehicle smashed through a beauty supply store in the South Park area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The driver of a Nissan Altima walked away unscathed after crashing her vehicle into the Beauty Empire #12 in the 6100 block of Scott Street around 6 p.m. She was later cited for failure to control speed once police arrived.

No other reason was given as to what caused the crash.

The store manager released the following surveillance video of the entire incident: