Night Court is now in session at The Hobby Center for ‘Clash Of The Counselors’

HOUSTON -- Night Court is in session! Night Court's "Clash of the Counselors" -- Houston's all-lawyer charity show -- will be performed at The Hobby Center this weekend.

Night Court is a 501(c)(3) organization that has raised money for over 25 years for legal charities -- Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Houston Area Women's Center, Children's Court Services Program, Family Unification Initiative, etc. -- in Houston.

Marty Lundstrom with the Board of Directors chatted with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe about what attendees can expect at this year's musical play.

Take a glimpse of Night Court's "Clash of the Counselors" below: