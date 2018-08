GALVESTON — Beachgoers beware! A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after sustaining a nasty shark bite while swimming in Galveston waters.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down by a man who had been bitten by a shark at Crystal Beach.

The 42-year-old said he was swimming by the first sand bar when he was attacked.

The victim was transported to the EMS station for initial first aid treatment, then transported to UTMB for more care.