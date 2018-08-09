Should the president be able to shut down media outlets?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We've all heard it before: fake news! However, should the president (any sitting president) posses the power to shut down news organizations he thought were— let's say, acting bad?

IPSOS just released a poll suggesting 26% of U.S. residents believe the theory of POTUS closing media outlets would actually be a good thing. About 43% of Republicans agree along with 12% of Democrats.

Of course, the numbers could be skewed depending on which side of the isle the president at the time identifies with.

Plus, if the media was in fact the "enemy of the people," or one-sided even, thanks to President Whoever— would it even be taken seriously? Then where would we be?

Face it! The news is here to stay know matter who likes it or not.