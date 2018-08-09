Suspect in Santa Fe High School shooting indicted on capital murder, officer assault charges

SANTA FE, Texas — Dimitrios Pagourtzis was indicted Wednesday nearly four month after the violent shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead and dozens others injured, including a school district police officer.

Pagourtzis, 17, is charged with capital murder and assault of a peace officer following the tragic incident on May 18.

First, students reported hearing gunshots and then a fire alarm sounding moments before 8 a.m. Many reported seeing Pagourtzis wearing a trench coat, a t-shirt with “Born to Kill” written on it and army boots.

Pagourtzis is accused of murdering nine students and a substitute teacher, Cynthia Tisdale.

Among the students who lost their lives were Jared Black, Shana Fisher, Christian Riley Garcia, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Glenda Ann Perkins, Angelique Ramirez, Christopher Stone, Kimberly Vaughan and foreign exchange student Sabika Sheikh.

Officer John Barnes, a former Houston police officer currently serving as a Santa Fe ISD officer, was shot in the upper torso near his arm and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been released and is on his way to recovery.

In response, Texans across the state — Houstonians included — have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of Santa Fe and the victim’s families.

Many have speculated about the suspect’s possible motive— pointing to bullying, a poor upbringing and psychological issues. However, one fact remains clear: the Santa Fe community refuses to let its spirit be broken by the horrendous tragedy.