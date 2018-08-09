Time to load those shopping carts! Texas Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

HOUSTON — Hello shoppers! Don’t forget that this weekend is the annual sales tax holiday so load up on those much-needed goods for your kids heading back-to-school.

The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.

Lists of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

This year, shoppers are expected to save an estimated $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, which has been an annual event since 1999.