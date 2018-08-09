× VIDEO: Police searching for robbery suspect dubbed “Independence Day Burglar”

KATY, Texas— Deputies from Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on home security cameras stealing various items from a home in the Katy area, on Independence Day.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Cadogan Lane in the Nottingham Country neighborhood around 3 a.m.

According to deputies, the burglar can be seen entering a garage and leaving with a pressure washer. He is then seen going back to the garage and leaving with two Yeti coolers.

The man was seen wearing a baseball hat, gloves, a long sleeve shirt, long pants and a backpack.

If you saw anything suspicious in this area at that time or have any information that might help with the investigation of this crime, Constable Ted Heap asks you to call Investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666 or submit on the online crime tips webpage.