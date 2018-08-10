Back to School: Shop smart this Tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Tax-free weekend starts today and goes until midnight on Sunday!

Tax-free weekend is an annual back-to-school event across Texas where you can avoid the regular 8.25% sales tax on most clothing, school supplies and shoes that are less than $100.

Walmart Spokesperson Erica Jones gave Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe and viewers a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect during this year's tax-free weekend.

It's time to play "Tax-free or not?" Learn which items at Walmart are tax-free or didn't make the list.

Check out Maggie rippin' the "aisle" in Walmart's back-to-school gear -- tax-free style.

To see more tax-free deals at Walmart, visit Walmart.com.

