× Convenience store owner fatally shot during robbery in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a convenience store owner was robbed and fatally shot in northeast Houston Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of Liberty Road around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the store owner was leaving when an unknown person robbed him and shot him several times. Witnesses told police that the owner had a bag of cash with him that he routinely takes home to deposit in the bank the next morning.

The suspect ran off on foot going south towards Pannell Street. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white stripe and has short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.