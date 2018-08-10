El Paso murder suspect reportedly caught hiding in Mexico one year after alleged killing

AUSTIN, Texas — A murder suspect featured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list is finally in custody after investigators received a case-ending Crime Stoppers tip, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Keith Antonio Boynes, 46, is behind bars at the Harris County jail after being captured Tuesday and then transferred to the U.S. from a jail in Mexico City.

Boynes had been on the run since August 2017 after being linked to a murder in El Paso. Officials said his criminal history includes multiple violent offenses.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso apprehended Boynes with help from Mexican authorities.

Officials said the tipster will be rewarded up to $7,500.