HOUSTON — The Meg aims to be the summers most overblown action thriller starring Jason Statham and Rainn Wilson. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the shark attack film plus three other new releases this weekend. Spike Lee returns with a film that’s already winning awards. BlacKkKlansman tells the true story of a black Colorado detective who infiltrated the KKK. Denzel Washington’s son John David and Adam Driver highlight the cast. Puzzle is a rare middle aged coming of age story starring Kelly MacDonald finally in a leading role, while Never Goin’ Back is a local Texas drug comedy about two teenage girls trying to make their way down to Galveston. Your guide to whats new in theaters this weekend starts right here on CW39’s Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Meg, BlacKkKlansman, Puzzle and more!
