HISD teachers to get modest pay raise after school board rejects proposed salary freeze

HOUSTON — Houston ISD teachers have been granted a modest pay increase following a pivotal school board meeting Thursday night, during which board members voted 6-3 in favor of amending the district's compensation plan and rejected a proposed salary freeze.

On Monday, district administrators floated a proposed pay freeze for the 2018-2019 school year due to the extreme financial crunch the district is feeling right now.

President Zeph Capo of the Houston Federation of Teachers told NewsFix earlier this week the district was being very disrespectful to its teachers by proposing a pay freeze to deal with its financial woes.

Capo and others have said they believe teachers should be a top priority over other budgetary items.

"It's a matter of respect," Houston Federation of Teachers President Capo said. "It's a matter of you actually recognize the experience that they bring into the classroom."

But the district pointed out at least teachers aren't getting a pay cut.

The district also took up a resolution to strengthen and expand efforts to combat child sex trafficking in Houston, emphasizing a continued focus on child safety and protection.

But teachers' pay will stay in the hot seat.

So, the district's lesson plan might need some more prioritizing.