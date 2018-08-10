Houston Happenings: Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest, Back to School Bash, Creole Cooking Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Mayor's Back 2 School Fest

Come out to the Mayor`s Back 2 School Fest presented by shell this Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The fun begins at 8 a.m.!

If you would like to take part in this incredible event, visit www.houstontx.gov/btsf/ to preregister.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe will make an appearance at the festival.

Republic Gymnastics and Dance Back to School Bash

Republic Gymnastics and Dance’s 1st Annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday at their location in Cypress.

Kids can enjoy amazing treats from local food trucks, fun games, raffles and activities starting at 2 p.m.

Attendees "entry fee" to the bash will be school supply donations that will benefit Hoover and Walker Elementary Schools.

For more information, click here.

Brennan’s of Houston Creole Cooking Class

Sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious cooking class -- creole style -- this Friday at Brennan's of Houston.

The event's reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cooking demonstration starting at 7 p.m.

Appetizer:

Deviled Crab Stuffed Mirliton

Entree:

Creole Spiced Palacios Redfish

Dessert:

Bananas Foster Crepe