HPD: Woman found dead, wrapped in blankets at southwest Houston Motel

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at a southwest Houston motel Thursday.

Police responded to a motel in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway around 3:45 p.m.

According to police, motel employees saw a man and a woman leaving a motel room with large trash bags. The pair told the employees that they would be returning to the room for one more night and drove away in a black Ford Fusion. When the pair did not return the employees went to check the room and discovered a woman wrapped in blankets. They immediately called the police.

The police arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS