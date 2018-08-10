It’s tax free weekend, again! Does back-to-school shopping make it all worthwhile?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Who's ready to go back-to-school shopping? Because this weekend, it's tax free!

It's year 20 for the shopping gimmick, so run — don't walk — to the closest participating retailer and wait in line for hours just to save 8 cents for every dollar. It's worth it, right?

Get pencils, paper, scissors and glue. Don't forget clothes, shoes and backpacks, too.

As long as those individual items are less than $100, it's all tax free!

And you know what? That stuff really adds up!

Just don't fill you basket with Lunchables and juice boxes— food items are not on the tax free list!

Basically, spend $100 and save $8.

Happy shopping everybody!