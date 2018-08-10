Man’s body found in wooded area along North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are awaiting autopsy results after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon along the North Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a wooded area in the 2900 block of the freeway around 2:35 p.m. after the victim was found by his acquaintances. Investigators said there were no signs of visible injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.