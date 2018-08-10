Senate Judiciary Committee schedules Supreme Court hearings for Judge Kavanaugh to begin Sept. 4

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has announced Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh will get underway beginning Sept. 4.

The hearings promise to be highly contentious and emotionally-charged, especially along party lines.

Still, right now there’s no indication whether GOP senators have enough votes to confirm Kavanaugh, or if some Democrats will be needed to get the judge across the finish line.

The senior senator from Texas, John Cornyn, issued a statement on the hearings saying: “I look forward to what will be a thorough and open vetting process by the committee between now and September, followed by a vote to confirm him before October 1.”

Better get your popcorn ready for this one!