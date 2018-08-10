Serial rapist, known for assaulting sleeping women in their homes, finally sentenced in Harris County courtroom 

HOUSTON — A local jury sentenced a serial rapist to life in prison Friday after convicting him in a June 2014 rape case, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. The sentence came following an emotional six-day trial.

Reginald Bond had a pattern, prosecutors said. He picked out women who lived in large apartment complexes, were home alone and fell asleep while watching television. He would sneak into their homes under the cover of darkness with a towel or sheet covering his face, and the victims would awaken to him forcing himself on them.

Prior to considering his sentence, jurors were told about Bond’s alleged ties to seven other rapes in St. Louis as well as four others in Harris County.

“I hope that you have to sleep with one eye open for the rest of your life,” a Houston woman told Bond from the witness stand. “Because justice was served today, I will be able to sleep better tonight.”

Bond moved to Houston in 2013. He told Jersey Village police after his arrest that he had moved there to make a new start and seek new opportunities, prosecutors said. Before long, the case became a joint investigation between the Jersey Village, Houston and St. Louis police departments.

“Bond is every woman’s worst nightmare,” Assistant District Attorney Kristina Roberts said. “He terrorized them in the very places where they should feel the safest.”

The case was handled by Roberts and Assistant District Attorney Traci Bennett of the Sex Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.