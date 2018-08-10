SportsFix: Getting Raheel when it comes to pitcher Roberto Osuna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tonight will mark the second game in the Astros first home series since activating relief pitcher Roberto Osuna. He was serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy for an assault that occurred earlier in the year.

Fans and media members alike have been split on what the reception should be for Osuna with the home crowd when he makes his home debut. Trading for a player pending a domestic assault case was not a good look, but the move was made. Now, it’s up to the fans to decide if they’re going to root for the guy. Most fans on sports radio said they won’t cheer or boo and the fact that we really don’t know much about the case makes it even harder to take a side as a fan. What we do know is that he was suspended 75-games by the MLB so something happened, but we’re not sure what.

Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel said, "Nobody's passing judgement until we figure out what's going on. I think in society today human beings are quick to pass judgement on what's going on. If something needs to happen, I know a bunch of us will have more to say when that come about."

Osuna speaking to media via an interpreter said, "I'm very excited about the trade. I'm very excited to be part of this World Series team and be able to contribute, to be able to put the work in to do the best at my job. I'm looking very much forward to that."

The Astros will have to live with the fan backlash and you as a fan have a right to boo Osuna at home. Booing him doesn’t undo all the great work other guys on this team have done in the community, but it does amplify your displeasure and will let the Astros know that you as a fan aren’t okay with them trading for a player that allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Raheel Ramzanali can be heard on ESPN 97.5 FM every week day.