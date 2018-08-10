× Suspects wanted after one man shot, another injured during robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after one man was shot and another was injured during a violent robbery Thursday night in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a townhome in the 9400 block of Beechnut Street near Kendalia around 9:20 p.m.

Brandon Payne and Marcus Davidson, both 37, were standing in the parking lot when two unknown suspects attempted to rob them. During the alleged robbery, Payne was shot multiple times and Davidson was punched in the face.

Both suspects escaped before police arrived.

Payne was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.