SWAT team involved in standoff with armed suspect at Bellaire area home

BELLAIRE, Texas—The Houston SWAT team is actively negotiating with a man at a home in the Bellaire area, according to police.

The incident is currently unfolding in the 4800 block of Tamarisk.

According to the Bellaire Police Department, a patrol officer was attempting to stop the man for a traffic violation when the man fired two shots at the officer, hitting the windshield of the patrol car. The man jumped out of his vehicle and fired another shot at the officer as he ran toward a home in a nearby neighborhood.

The man was pursued on foot and followed to a home, where he placed a gun to his head as he sat on the front porch.

Negotiators are currently talking to the man in hopes of getting him to surrender.