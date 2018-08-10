Texans open up preseason with 17-10 win over Kansas City Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY - The Texans kicked off their preseason schedule on a winning note, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson only played one series in his return from a knee injury.

He completed his only pass attempt of the game, a 4-yard strike to Bruce Ellington.

The rookie tight end caught two touchdown passes from Texans backup quarterback Brandon Weeden and second-year linebacker Zach Cunningham collected an interception in the second quarter.

The Texans next preseason game is on Saturday, August 18 at home against San Francisco.