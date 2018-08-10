Travis Scott announces Astroworld Festival coming to Houston

HOUSTON — Hip-hop artist Travis Scott continues to show his hometown of Houston love with an upcoming Astroworld Festival! The new one-day, multi-stage music fest will take place at NRG Park on Nov. 17. Event officials said fans can expect a performance lineup in the near future.

“This new festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld, making a childhood dream of Travis’ come true, to share with residents of Houston and travelers from across the globe the magic that was AstroWorld,” organizers said in a release.

Ticket sales will be open to the public Monday at 10 a.m.

Early-bird GA ($89) and VIP (starting at $250) passes are available now for a very limited number of fans who sign up at AstroworldFest.com to receive the pre-sale password.

Official confirmation of the festival comes exactly a week after the artist released his third studio album, Astroworld. The album currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The festival is a collaboration between Scott, ScoreMore Shows and Live Nation. Texas-based ScoreMore Shows is responsible for bringing JMBLYA to Houston, Neon Desert Music Festival in El Paso and the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.