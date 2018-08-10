Vice President Pence officially announces plans for U.S. Space Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — A Space Force is headed our way! The Trump Administration officially called upon the Pentagon to establish a new military branch to serve our country's out of this world needs.

"The time has come to establish the United States Space Force," Vice President Mike Pence announced from the Pentagon on Thursday. "And our administration will soon take action to implement these recommendations with the objective of establishing the United States Department of the Space Force by the year 2020."

But ultimately, it will be up to Congress to fund the Space Force and firmly establish it as a new department.

However, not everyone is on board with the new plan. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly thinks the U.S. Space Force could encourage other countries to get in the game.

"You know, to have a military space race, I don't think is in our best interest," Kelly said.

But even U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thinks we need the force.

"Space is one of our vital national interests in the sense of our use of space— our operations in space— and it is becoming a contested war-fighting domain," Mattis declared.

And just who will Space Force be looking for out there?

Well, basically any bad actors who might want to harm U.S. satellites or other spacecraft.

So, what will the mission of the space force be exactly?

That kind of remains to be seen, but VP Pence suggested America's Space Force will dominate the space domain.

President Trump's campaign has even reached out to supporters asking them to vote for their favorite new Space Force logo to go on future uniforms and gear.

Or, you might even be able to collect all six.

Way to go, Space Force!