VIDEO: Man allegedly linked to at least 5 armed robberies at Home Depot, Lowe’s stores across Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Friday of a man accused of committing aggravated robbery at several Home Depot and Lowe’s stores throughout the the greater area— including Sugar Land, Atascocita, Gulfgate and Summerwood.

In the video, which was taken about 2:20 p.m. on July 24, the man is seen pushing a cart out of the Home Depot located at 6810 Gulf Freeway. Investigators said the man filled a shopping car with expensive power tools and then pushed the cart out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Police said the man allegedly lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun at an employee after the worker tried to stop the suspect by asking to see a receipt. The man reportedly told the employee to keep quiet. Nearly two days later, police said the man robbed a Lowe’s in Sugar Land on July 26.

HPD believes the same person is responsible for robbing a Home Depot in the Summerwood area and then a Lowe’s in Atascocita about an hour later on July 16. The suspect then hit the Copperfield store located at 6800 Highway 6 North on July 18, where he threaten the cashier with a weapon.

During one of the robberies, police believe the suspect was accompanied by a second man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators said the main suspect is possibly 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair, a thin beard and tattoos on his arms.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.