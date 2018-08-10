VIDEO: Suspects ditch car during chase, leaving behind large drug score and loaded weapons in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A cache of weapons and various drugs were discovered Thursday after three men ditched their ride and escaped on foot during a chase in the Eastex area, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office confirmed. On Friday, the precinct released dashcam footage of the incident unfolding.

Constable deputies instructed the driver of a white 2005 Buick LeSabre with paper tags to pullover about 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Creston Drive. However, the suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Investigators said the driver finally stopped as the vehicle approached a dead end. The driver and two passengers then jumped out and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Inside the vehicle, the constable’s office reported finding a shotgun, several handguns and rifles— some of which were loaded! One of the weapons was a Smith & Wesson M&P 14 with a bump stock, making the gun fully automatic.

Deputies also reported confiscating 11.10 pounds of marijuana, 256.4 grams of methamphetamine, 11.3 grams of crack cocaine, 5.7 grams of cocaine powder, 5.2 grams of Soma, 1.9 grams of Hydrocodone pills and 2,883 milliliters of Promethazine.

A a small safe and $508 were also taken from the vehicle, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Precinct 1 dispatch at 713-755-7618.