HPD: Man crashes through crossing arms slamming into train in East Houston

HOUSTON — A man crashed through the flashing crossing arms at a train crossing before slamming into a train early Saturday.

Around 2:45a.m, Houston police were called to a crash near Lawndale St. in east Houston.

According to police, the driver was traveling westbound on Lawndale St. when he failed to stop for the crossing arms. He crashed through the arms and slammed into a train on the tracks.

The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD is investigating to see if alcohol was involved.