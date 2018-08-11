× HPD: One person killed in alleged race on I-10 in East Houston

HOUSTON – Two cars allegedly racing on I-10 caused a crash that killed one man Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to the crash on the East Freeway eastbound near Normandy.

According to HPD, a Cadillac CTS clipped a white GMC Acadia causing it to lose control. The vehicle would go airborne before crashing into a grassy area off of the freeway.

Houston police Sergeant S.L. Maness said, “no injury to the suspect, he’s just intoxicated.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.