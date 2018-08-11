Texans back to practicing in front of the hometown fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Texans are practicing in Houston for the first time this season and fans were pumped. Die-hard Texans fans lined up early to scope out the perfect spot and greet their beloved team for day one of practice. One Texans fan even spent the night in the parking lot!

"I've been here since midnight." said Texans fan Candelario Rangel.

The love and support from the fans does not go unnoticed.

"It's always great to come back home and be in front of our fans and have them support us and show love and we can put on a show for them," said Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Fans generated a great first practice atmosphere, however, weather was another story. "Of course it's hot and muggy but at the end of the day we gotta come out here and play football," said Watson.

Weather in the Bayou City is way different than West Virginia and that's what makes these Houston practices so important!

"I think the big thing with these practices is obviously assignments. Then you're looking at technique. You can really evaluate technique in these practices, especially coming back to Houston," said Head Coach Bill O'Brien.

Lets see how the 49ers stack up as the Texans host San Francisco in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before facing them in Game 2 of the preseason on Saturday August 18.