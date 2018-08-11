× Thieves break into convenience store one day after owner was killed in NE Houston, police said

HOUSTON — A convenience store was burglarized just one day after the owner was fatally shot in northeast Houston.

Around 1:00a.m., Houston police responded to the Gulf gas station in the 3800 block of Liberty Rd. near Pannell St.

The thieves broke into the store from the rear, according to police.

Police said when they arrived the suspects were gone.

The owner of the store was shot and killed during a robbery and the suspect is still at-large, police say.

It’s unknown what was taken from the store.

Anyone with any information on these cases are asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.