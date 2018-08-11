Thousands get freebies at ‘Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Families lined up early to take advantage of the 'Mayor's Back 2 School Fest' at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "This one is important. This one is more important this year than previous years. the first one after Hurricane Harvey and many of these families are still coping with the effects of Hurricane Harvey."

One parent added, "It helps families that can't afford school supplies and what they can get, they can get the rest of the supplies they need."

Some 25,000 people turned up for the event with some showing up as early as 5 a.m. to get a spot in line.

Betsy Dominguez took her family to take advantage of the event for a fourth consecutive year.

Dominguez said, "Even though we work, it's hard to get everything for school and she loves seeing the mayor and being a part of it event he extra stuff for the kids, they enjoy being part of it, seeing the fire department, the police, the dentist, they enjoy it all."

They even got to enjoy seeing Morning Dose host Maggie Flecknoe at the event.

The annual fest presented by Shell Oil Company provides economically disadvantaged students in houston with free school supplies, immunizations, health screenings, haircut vouchers, underwear and other amenities.

the savings total about 100 dollars a student.

Mayor Turner said, "If you've got 4 kids and look, in previous years I've run into people with more than 4 kids, but if you take a family of 4 you're looking at well over 400 dollars for that family."

It's the type of help that'll give students a good start to the school year.