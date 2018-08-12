Grieving mother orca finally drops calf after carrying corpse for 17 days

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - It's a whale of a sad tale.
The grieving orca whale who carried the corpse of her dead calf for an unprecedented 17 days has finally let it go.
The killer whale, known as j-35 to scientists, was spotted Saturday without her dead infant for the first since July.
The center for whale research was astonished at the whale's journey as j-35 carried the dead calf nearly a thousand miles.
The calf was the first in three years to be born into the dwindling population of killer whales.
Scientists say J-35 is young whale and should be able to reproduce again. Hopefully it can happen so we have a happy ending.