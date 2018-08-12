HCSO: Man kills woman before trying to stab himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities were called out to deadly stabbing on Saturday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to an apartment complex near the East Sam Houston Parkway and Wallisville Rd. in east Harris County.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead. According to the HSCO, there was a domestic dispute which led to the fatal stabbing in front of six children who range in age from six months to 16 years old.

The suspect tried stabbing himself and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition, deputies said.