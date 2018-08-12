× HPD: 2 people killed in crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON — Two people were killed in a crash on the North Freeway near the North Loop on Sunday morning.

Houston police say multi-car accident happened around 3:30 a.m.

HPD Sergeant Shantrice Maness said, “From the witnesses we have spoken with, it appears there was a stalled vehicle on the moving lane of traffic out here.”

That’s when police say a Good Samaritan tried to help out the driver of the stalled vehicle, but a crash ensued with a suspect leaving the scene .

Police said the suspect who was driving the white truck that initially slammed into the back of the vehicle left the scene and is still at-large

Sgt. Maness said, “Then we have another vehicle that tries to avoid the accident and she may have struck the citizens who were waiting outside the vehicle.”

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Not much is known about the hit and run driver but police say they are looking for a white Toyota Tundra extended cab.