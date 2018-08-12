× HPD: Driver killed when car skids off feeder road bursting into flames

HOUSTON — A driver was killed when their car skidded off the feeder road and burst into flames early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Houston police were called to an accident on the Katy Freeway near the west Sam Houston Parkway.

The driver of the car was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the car, police said.

The car skidded off the freeway onto the feeder road, crashed through a fence, flipped on its side, and caught fire.

The driver was burned and died at the scene. It is unknown if the victim was a man or a woman.