× HPD: Woman shot while sitting in car in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the head while sitting in her car with her boyfriend on Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Houston police responded to call in the 4600 block of Oakside Dr. at Buxley St.

When officers arrived, there was a woman with a gunshot wound to head.

Police said the victim and her boyfriend were sitting in her car when another vehicle drove up and began shooting. According to police, 40 rounds were fired at the car but the man was not hit; however, the woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspects may be driving a small black vehicle similar to a Mini Cooper or a Suzuki.

It is unknown what the motive is, police said.