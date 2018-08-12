× One man fatally shot, one injured in shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A shooting outside a southeast Houston club left one man dead and one injured Sunday morning.

Around midnight, Houston police were called to the Las Chamacas night Club in the 6300 block of Dixie Road at Etheridge St.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot multiple times.

According to police, it appeared both victims had not yet entered the club and both were sitting in a in a car when the shooting occurred.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.