× Woman shot in head in Galleria-area parking garage, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the head in a parking garage near the Galleria on Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Sage Rd. near Hidalgo St.

The garage is located behind the Galleria Garden Hotel.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Her condition is unknown after being transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

According to police, they have no suspects and no one is in custody.

Police are requesting for anyone who has any information to call Houston Homicide at 713-308-3604.