1 in 8 couples blame student loan debt for divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Leave it to student loans to ruin your credit score and your marriage!

Student loan debt is chipping away at marital bliss— one monthly payment at a time. Outstanding debt is tending to send more couples to the courtroom instead of the classroom.

According to Student Loan Hero, a website for managing education debt, one in eight married couples blame student loans for breaking up.

Couples claim finances or the lack there of can be stressful in a relationship, especially when it comes to buying a house or starting a family.

With student loan debt at an all-time high, totaling $1.5 trillion, the average college graduate is stuck with a balance of more than $35,000.