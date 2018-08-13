× Man arrested, charged for causing fatal drunk driving crash in east Houston

HOUSTON— A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly causing a fatal car crash Saturday, according to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division.

The incident occurred in the 12950 block of East Freeway around 3:05 a.m.

According to witnesses, a black Cadillac CTS and a white GMC Arcadia were traveling eastbound on the East Freeway at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The Cadillac struck an inside concrete barrier and then struck the Arcadia, which went airborne onto the service road.

The driver of the Arcadia was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was detained at the scene and identified as Caleb A. Torres, 23.

Torres admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol and narcotics prior to the crash. He has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.