HOUSTON — Local homicide investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a body was found in southwest Houston over the weekend.

Patrol officers responded to a person down call in the 8600 block of Beechnut around 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said someone found the body lying in a drainage ditch.

The gender, identity and cause of death of the person are pending verification.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.